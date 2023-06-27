Forum: Are seniors at risk of losing independence amid digitalisation push?

The letter, “Digitalisation push causing seniors to be left out of CC events” (June 22), highlights the frustrations of many elderly people in a digitally demanding society.

The letter highlighted how QR code registration for a community centre event is complicated for many seniors. Such digital requirements would be even more challenging for those with early onset dementia or mild cognitive impairment.

A news article, “Asian dementia on the rise in S’pore” (June 18), reported that dementia can affect executive function, which involves planning, completing tasks independently, problem-solving, and making decisions. Affected seniors would find it problematic if day-to-day activities were to be transferred onto digital platforms.

And if more activities moved to the digital platform, would this lead in the future to seniors being misdiagnosed as having early onset dementia when it could be that they are just not digitally competent?

The article also mentioned that dementia in the Asian context affects one’s judgment about what is right and wrong, and had caused many in Asia to become victims of financial fraud. This is a matter of concern.

As one ages, one may experience some form of mental slowness or some form of cognitive impairment, and become less alert. However, performing tasks through digital means requires one to be very alert and precise to tap the right key.

How can policymakers make things simple for seniors instead of adding more layers to hinder them from being independent?

There are not going to be enough dependable young people to help the elderly to deal with different passwords to access different services, or to register for all sorts of day-to-day activities.

Grace Chua Siew Hwee