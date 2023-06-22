Forum: Digitalisation push causing seniors to be left out of CC events

Several events organised by Hwi Yoh Community Centre (CC), such as the upcoming Fruits Fiesta on July 9, require scanning a QR code for registration and payment.

When my mother, a 77-year-old socially active senior, asked whether she could register directly with the CC without using the QR code, the answer was a firm no and that she should ask her own children for help.

While I am willing and able to help my mother with the registration, this digital process inconveniences seniors, especially those who are childless or not living with their children.

The QR code registration is a complicated process for many seniors who are not digitally savvy – they may not know how to scan the QR code, log in using their Singpass account at the directed website, and input credit card details for payment.

My mother said that due to the compulsory digital registration, many of her elderly friends exclude themselves from CC activities because they do not want to trouble their children over such trivial tasks.

The unintended social exclusion of these seniors goes against current policy emphasis on ageing-in-place and social connectedness among them.

The push for digitalisation is necessary to ensure Singapore meets its Smart Nation objectives, but it should not come at a cost to senior citizens’ independence and dignity. Some seniors may not want or are unable to bridge the digital knowledge and skill gaps.

A more balanced approach is needed to ensure that non-tech-savvy seniors are not left behind. Alternative non-digital registration methods must be made available to allow them to join in community activities without overcoming an avoidable digital hurdle.

Lim Aik Meng