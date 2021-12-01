The Big Story: What's next for Sengkang GRC following Raeesah Khan's resignation?

The Committee of Privileges looking into the complaint against former Workers' Party MP Raeesah Khan for lying in Parliament will continue with its work, the Clerk of Parliament said on Wednesday (Dec 1).

The committee will also be presenting its report to Parliament in due course.

Ms Khan's resignation means that Sengkang GRC will now have three MPs: Ms He Ting Ru, Associate Professor Jamus Lim and Mr Louis Chua.

However, under the law, there is no stipulation to hold a by-election for a GRC if a member of the team resigns.

A by-election is needed only if all the MPs for the GRC vacate their seats.

Senior political correspondent Tham Yuen-C shares more.

Meanwhile, Singapore's labour market is slowly recovering - with more residents being employed and incomes rebounding - but unemployment rates continue to lag behind pre-pandemic levels, according to advance estimates released by the Ministry of Manpower.

The incomes of residents - Singaporeans and permanent residents - rose above pre-Covid-19 levels this year, rebounding from last year when it took a hit for the first time in 16 years because of the pandemic.

The overall employment rate of residents aged 15 and above also grew to 67.2 per cent in June, up from 64.5 per cent a year earlier, the ministry said in its annual report on Wednesday (Dec 1).

And in a new regular segment, Living Well, Dr Kenny Pang, an ear, nose and throat surgeon and a consultant at Asia Sleep Centre, talks to The Big Story about why more people are seeking help for snoring.