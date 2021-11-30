Sengkang MP Raeesah Khan resigns from WP following probe over admission of lying in Parliament

SINGAPORE - Sengkang GRC MP Raeesah Khan has resigned from the Workers' Party (WP), which also means that she has resigned from her position as an MP.

The WP said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Nov 30) night that its top leadership met earlier in the evening and reached this decision.

"The Workers' Party Central Executive Committee (CEC) met at 8pm on Nov 30 to deliberate and decide on the recommendation of the disciplinary committee which had been formed on Nov 2 to investigate Ms Khan's admissions in Parliament," it said.

Ms Khan, 27, had earlier this month admitted to lying in Parliament about details of a sexual assault case that she had alleged was mishandled by the police at an earlier sitting.

The WP said that Ms Khan had, at 4.30pm on Tuesday, indicated to WP chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh her intention to resign from the party. She then attended the CEC meeting at 8pm and conveyed in person her intention to resign.

The party added that it will hold a press conference on Thursday (Dec 2) to provide more information on the matter and to share its plans to ensure that Sengkang residents, particularly in Compassvale ward, continue to be cared for and represented.