Raeesah Khan resigns from WP: Parliament's Committee of Privileges to continue probe into admission of lying

SINGAPORE - The Committee of Privileges looking into the complaint against former Workers' Party MP Raeesah Khan for lying in Parliament will continue with its work, the Clerk of Parliament said on Wednesday (Dec 1).

The committee will also be presenting its report to Parliament in due course.

The Clerk of Parliament's Office made these points in a statement after Ms Raeesah sent a letter of resignation as MP for Sengkang GRC to Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin at 10.47pm on Tuesday.

MPs were informed of Ms Khan's resignation on Wednesday, the clerk said.

The clerk added that the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act regulates the conduct of MPs and other people in connection with its proceedings, and can summon any person to appear before the committee to give evidence at any time before the conclusion of its report.

Ms Khan, 27, had on Nov 1 admitted to lying in Parliament at an earlier sitting about details of a sexual assault case that she had alleged was mishandled by the police.

Following her admission, Leader of the House Indranee Rajah raised an official complaint against Ms Khan for breaching her parliamentary privilege, and asked for the matter to be referred to Parliament's Committee of Privileges.

A day later, the Workers' Party said it had formed a disciplinary panel to investigate Ms Khan's admissions.

On Tuesday night, the Workers' Party announced in a Facebook post that Ms Khan had resigned from the party, which also meant she had to resign from her position as an MP.

The party said its top leadership had met at 8pm on Tuesday to deliberate and decide on the recommendation of its disciplinary committee.

It also said that Ms Khan had, at 4.30pm on Tuesday, indicated to Workers' Party chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh her intention to resign from the party.

Ms Khan then attended the Central Executive Committee meeting and conveyed in person her intention to resign, the Workers' Party added.

The party said it will hold a press conference on Thursday to provide more information on the matter and to share its plans to ensure that Sengkang residents, particularly in Compassvale ward that Ms Raeesah had been responsible for, continue to be cared for and represented.