The Big Story: Tharman on building a more cohesive society post Covid-19; Police investigating Facebook user who claims to have flagged WP's Raeesah Khan's social media posts

On Tuesday's episode (July 7), we recap Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam's comments that Singapore must build a more cohesive society post-Covid-19.

We speak to correspondent Danson Cheong, as he shares his thoughts on SM Tharman's speech.

In the meantime, Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh and Sylvia Lim also address comments made during Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's Fullerton Rally on Monday, saying that he is presenting a "false choice" to voters.

With two days to Cooling-off Day, candidates continue to be out and about on their campaign trail. We share some of the highlights of the day's action.

