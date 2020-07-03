The Big Story: DPM Heng calls for integrity regarding '10m population' issue; WP, PSP respond to SDP's claim

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' (ST) weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia journalist Dylan Ang and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Friday (July 3), Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat emphasised the importance of integrity for all political candidates, and reiterated the importance of not spreading falsehoods.

On today's episode, with the "10 million population" issue still a talking point for the second day in a row, we take a look at how the various parties have responded to the claims.

We speak to news editor Zakir Hussain, as he discusses the significance of such developments.

Finally, as part of The Straits Times' collaboration with the National Arts Council, we feature The Opera People's To Our Distant Beloveds performance, aimed at reflecting the emotions felt during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include the announcement of the 2020 General Election and the cancellation of this year's F1 Singapore Grand Prix.