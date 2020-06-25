The Big Story: ESM Goh Chok Tong retires; WP's Low Thia Khiang, Chen Show Mao and Png Eng Huat will not contest GE2020

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Thursday (June 25), Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong announced his retirement from politics after 44 years as a Member of Parliament.

Separately, the Workers' Party also announced that former chief Low Thia Khiang, as well as party stalwarts Chen Show Mao and Png Eng Huat, will not be standing as candidates during the general election on July 10.

We will speak to news editor Zakir Hussain and GE team editor Jeremy Au Yong on what this means for the parties.

Journalist Shabana Begum will then share more on why places of worship in Singapore are taking a cautious approach even though they are allowed to resume services from Friday.

