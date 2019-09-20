The Big Story: Singaporeans targeted by hitman-for-hire sites on Dark Web, PSI readings and how they work

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Friday's (Sept 20) episode, journalist David Sun talks about hitman-for-hire sites on the Dark Web.

In another segment of the show, environment correspondent Audrey Tan and National Environment Agency chief scientific officer Jelita Teper discuss Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) and World Air Quality Index (AQI) readings, and how they work. Ms Tan also talks about Singapore's first zero-waste masterplan, as the country prepares to wage war on waste.

Topics covered in previous episodes include Changi region's major roadworks; new government measures to encourage parenthood and marriage; instances where people have to give their NRIC details under stricter rules from Sept 1; and how the growing presence of virtual restaurants and ghost kitchens disrupts the food and beverage scene in Singapore.