The Big Story: Will haze affect F1 Singapore Grand Prix; Changi region's major roadworks

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Thursday's (Sept 19) episode, correspondent Lim Say Heng will talk about the potential impact that the haze will have on the upcoming F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2019.

Transport and housing editor Karamjit Kaur will discuss the major road and infrastructure works being done in the area surrounding Changi Airport. She will also talk about the first stage of the new Thomson-East Coast Line.

Topics covered in previous episodes include how a phenomenon known as the Indian Ocean Dipole is likely causing the dry spell in Singapore; new government measures to encourage parenthood and marriage; the instances where people have to give their NRIC details under stricter rules from Sept 1; and how the growing presence of virtual restaurants and ghost kitchens by food delivery apps disrupt the food and beverage scene here.