The Big Story: Police probe Telegram group chat circulating obscene images allegedly of S’porean women

There was an increase in physical crime in 2022 with a total of 20,193 reported cases, up from the 19,343 cases in 2021.

Despite this increase, the figures are still lower than pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels in 2019, which saw 23,980 cases, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) as it released its annual crime statistics for 2022 on Thursday.

For the 2022, the police identified five main crimes of concern: outrage of modesty, voyeurism, shop theft, theft in dwelling and rioting.

Separately, police investigations are ongoing into a Telegram group chat that has doctored pictures of Asian women and girls in compromising positions.

The group claims that some of these women are Singaporean.

It also claimed to be linked to administrators who ran a previous group which peddled similar obscene content.

In other news, education correspondent Amelia Teng joins the show to discuss the recent announcement that paternity leave would be extended to four weeks, up from the current two.