Stay home: 3 videos from coronavirus survivors, healthcare workers and other S'poreans

Two words with one simple but important message: Stay home.

Since April 7, life in Singapore has not been "business as usual", as stricter measures were imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

During this circuit breaker period, expected to last till May 4, schools and most workplaces have closed. Dining out is not allowed.

But the most important message is that unless you need to go out for essential activities, like buying food, you need to stay home.

The Straits Times produced three videos to drive the message across.

1. Covid-19 survivors

Survivors, including Grace Assembly of God senior pastor Wilson Teo, businessman Bambang Sugeng Kajairi, academic Hugh Mason and others, speak about their experiences in hospital and encouraged the public to stay home.

As of April 17, there are over 5,000 coronavirus cases in Singapore. Most of the new cases involve foreign workers living in dormitories.

2. Singapore celebrities, hawkers, food delivery riders and athletes

The second video imploring people to stay home comes from a collection of celebrities, hawkers, food delivery riders and athletes.

They thanked front-line healthcare workers and reminded the public to help protect their loved ones by following the circuit breaker measures.

3. Healthcare professionals

The third video comes from healthcare professionals, including doctors and nurses who face the virus and its impact every day.

They took time off their long and hectic day to implore everyone to do their part during this period.