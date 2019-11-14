Hangout with ST: Shifting standards of beauty and ChildAid 2019

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the publication's Facebook and YouTube pages.

Hosted by multimedia journalists Hairianto Diman and Renee Poh, the series adopts a casual, talk-show format which focuses on what's trending in Singapore and around the world.

In this episode, the hosts talk about the TCCAsia's Most Beautiful Faces in Asia 2019 and Most Handsome Faces in Asia 2019 lists, and how the standards of beauty have changed over the years.

The hosts will then talk to three young talents who will be performing at this year's ChildAid concert. They will share their most favourite segment of the show and what audience members can expect from the concert.

ChildAid 2019 will be held at the Esplanade Theatre on Nov 20 and 21.

Prices for the show range from $18 to $38 and will be available via Sistic.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include the increasingly popular wellness tourism; launch of new streaming service, Apple TV+; Singapore's snack food market which is poised to hit US$166 million in value this year; talking to Mr Denis Koh, chairman of Big Wheel Scooters Singapore, on why he is against the possible ban of personal mobility devices; and an interview with Hollywood star Jacob Batalan.