Hangout with ST: Apple TV+ set to launch in Singapore, and superior kicks, yo-yos and toys

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the publication's Facebook and YouTube pages.

Hosted by multimedia journalists Hairianto Diman and Renee Poh, the series adopts a casual, talk-show format which focuses on what's trending in Singapore and around the world.

In this episode, the hosts discuss sneak previews of shows with Life reporter Jan Lee on new streaming service, Apple TV+, which will launch in Singapore on Saturday (Nov 2).

The hosts will then talk to the co-founders of Singapore's only sneaker festival, Sole Superior, and how they have turned their passion for sneakers into an annual festival that draws attendees both locally and from the region.

Other guests for this segment, who are also a part of the festival, include a yo-yo expert who will perform some tricks and a toy-maker who will showcase some of his figurines.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include Singapore's snack food market which is poised to hit US$166 million (S$226.7 million) in value this year; talking to Mr Denis Koh, chairman of Big Wheel Scooters Singapore, on why he is against the possible ban of personal mobility devices; an interview with Hollywood star Jacob Batalan; and whether social platforms should be responsible in ensuring cyber hygiene with Dr Shobha Avadhani, lecturer at NUS's Department of Communications and New Media.