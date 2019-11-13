Young performers looking forward to ChildAid 2019

Eight-year-olds will face off against 15-year-olds in a hip-hop dance battle as part of the programme at this year's ChildAid concert.

The annual charity concert marks its 15th anniversary this year with shows next Wednesday and Thursday at The Esplanade.

Muhammad Shazlan Roslan, 17, is excited to see how the dance battle and the new collaboration between his dance group Danz People and Stylo Mylo, another dance crew, will pan out during the show.

"For many of us, it is our first ChildAid performance, and there are beneficiaries performing among us. We are very enthusiastic, and we know it is going to be really interesting," he said.

Over the two nights, ChildAid will feature 132 performers, aged six to 19, in a diverse programme line-up, which includes martial arts performances and cello solos.

Local musician and Cultural Medallion recipient Dick Lee reprises his role as creative director for the third consecutive year, and will also make a special appearance onstage.

Yesterday, performers gathered at The Pavilion, a creative hub in Far East Square, for a costume check.

Rehearsals will be intense ahead of next week's performances.

Opening this year's show, which is themed Sing! Play! Dance!, will be six-year-old Joseph Xu Haochen performing Johann Sebastian Bach's Invention No. 8.

He said: "I have practised many times, so I am very excited."

Overseas performers will make guest appearances as well.

A trio from Thailand will present their take on The Typewriter, an original composition by American composer Leroy Anderson.

Sirima Pholtape, 12, Tanasorn Pholtape, 10, and Krittaphas Kunkhongkaphan, 11, will perform on pianos and a typewriter.

Co-organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times, the concert raises funds for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund, both of which aid students from low-income families.

Kiss92FM is the official radio station for ChildAid 2019, and the main sponsors are United Overseas Bank and Citibank Singapore.

The main venue partners are Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre and The Pavilion.

Tickets, at $18 and $28, are available through Sistic: Call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg