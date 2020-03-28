A guide to Singapore's Covid-19 contact tracing system

SINGAPORE - From the moment the first Covid-19 case emerged in Singapore on January 23, a multi-agency team has worked tirelessly to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

At the core of this is contact tracing - a process which identifies individuals who may have been exposed to those confirmed to have the virus.

These individuals are monitored closely and may be quarantined so that they can be treated early and not expose others to infection.

While contact tracing is overseen by the Ministry of Health, the elaborate operation also involves many other players including hospitals, the police, volunteers from statutory boards, Certis security officers, paramedics and the Government Technology Agency (GovTech).

Find out how Singapore carries out contact tracing via activity mapping, analytic tools, surveillance footage, door-to-door inquiries and through the recently launched TraceTogether smartphone app.