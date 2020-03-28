A guide to Singapore's Covid-19 contact tracing system

Learn how contact tracing is done here. The elaborate operation involves activity mapping, analytic tools, surveillance footage, door-to-door inquiries and a newly developed smartphone app.
Published
1 hour ago
yeosamjo@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - From the moment the first Covid-19 case emerged in Singapore on January 23, a multi-agency team has worked tirelessly to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

At the core of this is contact tracing - a process which identifies individuals who may have been exposed to those confirmed to have the virus.

These individuals are monitored closely and may be quarantined so that they can be treated early and not expose others to infection.

While contact tracing is overseen by the Ministry of Health, the elaborate operation also involves many other players including hospitals, the police, volunteers from statutory boards, Certis security officers, paramedics and the Government Technology Agency (GovTech).

Find out how Singapore carries out contact tracing via activity mapping, analytic tools, surveillance footage, door-to-door inquiries and through the recently launched TraceTogether smartphone app.

 

Related Stories: 

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

Topics: 

Branded Content