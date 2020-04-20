Stayhome guide for Monday: Admire fresh blooms in the Netherlands, order soya sauce chicken for dinner and more

1 ADMIRE: THE NETHERLANDS' FAMOUS FLOWER GARDEN

Feeling restless at home due to the circuit breaker? Go on a virtual walk around the popular Keukenhof flower garden in the town of Lisse in the Netherlands.

Admire fresh blooms in their prime as the park's gardeners show viewers around Keukenhof and talk about their favourite spots and flowers, such as hyacinths, daffodils and, of course, the tulips for which the Netherlands is famed.

The flower garden's seven million bulbs attract some 1.5 million visitors from more than 100 countries a year during tulip season.

It has been temporarily shut down due to the Dutch government's measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

2 LISTEN: PODCASTS ABOUT THE ENVIRONMENT



PHOTO: AFP



If you have cut down on plastic bag use or started rejecting straws and disposables at coffee shops, go one step further by picking up new insights into conservation and the changing environment.

In The Straits Times' Green Pulse podcast, environment correspondent Audrey Tan and climate change editor David Fogarty discuss topics ranging from the bleaching of Australia's Great Barrier Reef to how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting sustainability in Singapore's cleaning industry.

Subscribe to ST's Green Pulse podcast for free on audio platforms Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts or Home.

3 LEARN: COURSES ON INTERIOR DESIGN AND HERBOLOGY



PHOTO: GOLIVMO



Spending more time indoors and want to spruce up your home environment?

Take an online course in interior design and home styling ($19), which covers aspects such as design elements, popular interior styles and sustainable design.

Alternatively, learn to grow, store and process your own herbs in an online course on herbology ($19).

These are among the courses offered on activity-booking platform GoLivMo. The website also offers suggestions for virtual tours and concerts users can watch at home.

4 COVID-19 STAY-HOME RECIPE: Tasty Thai rice porridge with leftovers





Thai rice porridge made with leftover rice and stock prepared using scraps such as coriander roots and garlic skins. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



At a loss as to what to cook today? Fret not. In this daily series, STFood Online Editor Hedy Khoo features nourishing recipes you can whip up during the circuit breaker month.

5 COVID-19 STAY-HOME GUIDE: Soya sauce chicken with traditional flavour





Nanyang Chicken’s soya sauce-braised pork and whole soya sauce chicken. ST PHOTO: WONG AH YOKE



In this daily series, Senior Food Correspondent Wong Ah Yoke digs into delivery options and rates them for you.

