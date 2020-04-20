Soya sauce chicken with traditional flavour

Nanyang Chicken is a tiny cafe in South Bridge Road with one main dish on its menu: soya sauce chicken with rice or noodles. It was started by the boss of Nanyang Sauce mainly to showcase his premium soya sauce, which is brewed under the sun in the traditional way.

The sauce manufacturer's roots date back to 1959. It is now run by third-generation owner Ken Koh.

I have met Mr Koh, but had not tasted the chicken. Since the eatery is now offering free islandwide delivery, I thought this was a good opportunity to do so.

But it comes with a catch. Delivery is free because Mr Koh handles everything himself, so you do not get to choose when the food arrives.

The eatery delivers to a different region every day: the North West zone on Mondays, Central zone on Tuesdays, South West zone on Wednesdays, North East zone on Thursdays and South East zone on Fridays. Delivery time is between 10.30am and 1pm.

Like this column, it takes a break on weekends as, presumably, more people will be cooking at home.

The Nanyang Whole Soy Sauce Chicken ($28.80) came wrapped in aluminium foil and was not cut, so as to keep the meat from drying out.

And it was juicy, with the meat well-marinated by the delicious sauce in which the bird had been poached. There was also a separate pack of gravy to use as a dip.

It was well-balanced and not too sweet or salty. I also liked that the meat was firm and not mealy.

HOW TO ORDER nanyangchicken.com DELIVERY CHARGE Free islandwide with fixed delivery dates and times RATING 3 stars

You can cut the chicken up with a pair of scissors or a knife. But I find it tastes better when you tear it with your hands. The meat comes off in slivers and feels smoother, but it can get a bit messy with the sauce.

Besides the chicken, there is also Tau Yew Bak ($12.80) or soya sauce-braised pork. However, I found this lacklustre. The pieces of pork belly, tau pok and Chinese mushrooms were cooked just right, but the sauce tasted one-dimensional. It was salty, but there were no nuances of other flavours.