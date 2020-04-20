5 Things to do today

1 ADMIRE: The Netherlands' famous flower garden

Feeling restless at home due to the circuit breaker? Go on a virtual walk around the popular Keukenhof flower garden in the town of Lisse in the Netherlands.

Admire fresh blooms in their prime as the park's gardeners show viewers around Keukenhof and talk about their favourite spots and flowers, such as hyacinths, daffodils and, of course, the tulips for which the Netherlands is famed.

The flower garden's seven million bulbs attract some 1.5 million visitors from more than 100 countries a year during tulip season.

It has been temporarily shut down due to the Dutch government's measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Info: str.sg/JMwY

2 LISTEN: Podcasts about the environment

If you have cut down on plastic bag use or started rejecting straws and disposables at coffee shops, go one step further by picking up new insights into conservation and the changing environment.

In The Straits Times' Green Pulse podcast, environment correspondent Audrey Tan and climate change editor David Fogarty discuss topics ranging from the bleaching of Australia's Great Barrier Reef to how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting sustainability in Singapore's cleaning industry.

3 LEARN: Courses on interior design and herbology

Spending more time indoors and want to spruce up your home environment?

Take an online course in interior design and home styling ($19), which covers aspects such as design elements, popular interior styles and sustainable design.

Alternatively, learn to grow, store and process your own herbs in an online course on herbology ($19).

These are among the courses offered on activity-booking platform GoLivMo. The website also offers suggestions for virtual tours and concerts users can watch at home. Info: golivmo.com

4 PLAY: Fuss-free indoor games with the kids

If your children are begging you to take them outdoors to play, keep them entertained in the safety and comfort of home through these three games using household items.

Enjoy a mix of hopscotch and party game Twister, compete in a potato sack race or have a friendly bowling match using cups and balled-up newspaper.

The Straits Times has a video with instructions on how to set up and play the games. Info: str.sg/kidsgames

5 WATCH: Short films on acts of kindness

A migrant worker finds himself left by his employer to die in a forest and a journalist challenges newsroom convention to tell the worker's story.

Based on real events, this is the premise of Ali Baba, a short film by director Randy Ang.

The heartbreaking 17-minute work is dedicated to HealthServe, a local non-profit organisation for migrant workers.

It is part of the 15 Shorts project, a biographical series about 15 Singaporeans who went to extraordinary lengths to help others.

The project is organised by the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre - a non-profit body promoting a culture of giving - and local film company Blue3Asia, in collaboration with 15 Singaporean film-makers.

Each film is dedicated to a charity to which viewers can donate. Info: www.15shorts.com, str.sg/oXK4

Compiled by Prisca Ang, with input from Ernest Luis