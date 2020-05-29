Stayhome guide for Friday: Treat yourself to flavourful roast duck, code a basic game and more

1. Covid-19 stay-home guide: Flavourful roast duck





Famous Treasure’s Roasted Irish “Silver Hill” Duck (left) and Signature Char Kway Teow (right). ST PHOTOS: WONG AH YOKE



Since the weekend is coming and I have been pretty prudent with my food expenses on most days, I decided to splurge a little.

Thoughts of the Roasted Irish "Silver Hill" Duck from Famous Treasure had been occupying my mind since I last ate it at the restaurant just before the circuit breaker period.

It is not cheap at $40 for half a bird, but ordering through Oddle with the promotional code WAYFAMOUS10 gets you a 10 per cent discount.

2. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Immunity-boosting brews





ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



One of the hotly demanded Chinese herbs in traditional medical halls during the 2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome outbreak was jin yin hua (honeysuckle).

The dried flower buds of the Lonicera japonica are believed to have detoxifying properties in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).

In the 2012 book, Your Guide To Health With Foods & Herbs by Zhang Yifang and Yao Yingzhi, honeysuckle is used in TCM to clear heat and toxins. It is believed to reduce summer heat and helps in the treatment of heat rash.

3. CODE: A BASIC GAME

Coding is an increasingly sought-after skill and even primary school pupils are learning it these days.

Now, you can pick up the basics too. Learn to code a simple game on programming learning tool Scratch with multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow.

How long will she take and will the game eventually work? Watch the video to find out.

Info: Watch it here

4. WRITE: A LETTER TO COVID-19





Read letters from other Singaporeans, shared alongside photos from virtual shoots by local studio Pixioo. PHOTO: PIXIOO FOR DEAR COVID-19



If you could write a letter to Covid-19, what would you say?

Pen reflections on the season as part of Dear Covid-19, a memory project by the National Youth Council and integrated marketing agency DSTNCT. It aims to collate snapshots of everyday life when Singapore came to a standstill under the circuit breaker.

Read letters from other Singaporeans, shared alongside photos from virtual shoots by local studio Pixioo.

Hear from couples who have missed honeymoons, parents coping with pregnancy and infants, and business owners struggling to stay afloat.

And buoy your spirits with uplifting accounts of families bonding and newlyweds starting a life together.

"Covid-19, you have brought so much distress and uncertainty, but you made us walk back into our homes, to our families, and realise that we should not take anything for granted. You helped us see the cracks in society where now, flowers are blooming," writes theatre actor Keith Lee.

From now until next Wednesday, share stories on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #DearCovid19SG and stand to win one of four $50 GrabFood vouchers daily.

Info: Dear Covid-19

