Flavourful roast duck

Since the weekend is coming and I have been pretty prudent with my food expenses on most days, I decided to splurge a little.

Thoughts of the Roasted Irish "Silver Hill" Duck from Famous Treasure had been occupying my mind since I last ate it at the restaurant just before the circuit breaker period.

It is not cheap at $40 for half a bird, but ordering through Oddle with the promotional code WAYFAMOUS10 gets you a 10 per cent discount.

What is special about these Irish ducks is that they are fatter than the ones from around here. That makes them very good for roasting because not only does the meat stay moist, but the bit of fat under the skin also adds an amazing flavour.

If you plan on removing every bit of skin and fat before eating the meat, I would advise you to get a cheaper roast duck because you will be throwing away what makes this one worth its price.

The dish comes with a sauce made with duck juices that you can pour over the meat or use as a dip. It's salty, so use sparingly.

To go with it, I had an order of Signature Char Kway Teow ($18), which was enough for two persons.

Unlike the hawker variety, this did not come with cockles, fish cake or Chinese sausage. Instead, the flat rice noodles were fried with lots of beansprouts and a smattering of chopped chye poh (preserved radish).

It was delicious, thanks to the premium dark soya sauce with which it was fried. That and a sizzling hot wok contributed to an alluring aroma that hit me the moment I uncovered the plastic container of the noodles.

It just shows you do not need a lot of ingredients to come up with an excellent dish.

FAMOUS TREASURE

HOW TO ORDER

Go to famoustreasure.oddle.me. Minimum order of $50. Use code WAYFAMOUS10 to get 10 per cent off food bill. It is valid for one month and one redemption a customer.

DELIVERY CHARGE

$5

RATING

4/5 stars