Immunity-boosting brews

One of the hotly demanded Chinese herbs in traditional medical halls during the 2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome outbreak was jin yin hua (honeysuckle).

The dried flower buds of the Lonicera japonica are believed to have detoxifying properties in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).

In the 2012 book, Your Guide To Health With Foods & Herbs by Zhang Yifang and Yao Yingzhi, honeysuckle is used in TCM to clear heat and toxins. It is believed to reduce summer heat and helps in the treatment of heat rash.

But the book cautions that those who have weak constitutions, especially in the stomach, should avoid the herb.

Chinese physician Cheong Chin Siong, 45, recommends two brews featuring jin yin hua.

The first is a Detox And Immunity-boosting Tea which contains jin yin hua and pu gong ying (dandelion), another herb believed to help dispel heat and aid detoxification.

The recipe also has bei qi (astragalus root), believed to have properties which include tonifying the lungs and boosting immunity; as well as dried mandarin orange peel, believed to help strengthen the stomach.

Mr Cheong says: "Nutrition is part of boosting your immunity. Maintaining a healthy digestive system is important so that your body can absorb nutrients from food for good health."

He advises against eating raw, spicy and deep-fried foods to prevent stomach upsets, and recommends taking the Detox And Immunity-boosting Tea twice weekly, after meals.

Another detoxifying brew is Five Flower Tea, which features xia gu cao (prunella spike) and dried chrysanthemum flowers - both of which are used in TCM to dispel heat.

This concoction is much tastier and palatable because of the use of luohan guo (monk fruit), which lends natural sweetness. It is also recommended to be taken twice a week, after meals.

• Follow Hedy Khoo on Instagram @hedchefhedykhoo

• Follow Straits Times Food on Instagram and Facebook @straitstimesfood

DETOX AND IMMUNITY-BOOSTING TEA

INGREDIENTS

20g pu gong ying (dandelion)

10g jin yin hua (honeysuckle)

10g bei qi (astragalus root)

8g gan cao (licorice root)

5g chen pi (dried mandarin orange peel)

11/2 litres of water

METHOD

1. Rinse all ingredients twice and place in a colander or sieve to remove excess water.

2. Place the ingredients in a pot.

3. Add the water. Bring to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes. Turn off the heat. Allow tea to cool before drinking.

Serves two to three

FIVE FLOWER TEA

INGREDIENTS

2 large luohan guo (monk fruit, 70g)

20g xia gu cao (prunella spike)

50g dried chrysanthemum flowers

8g gan cao (licorice root)

15g jin yin hua (honeysuckle)

3 pieces of sang ye (mulberry leaf)

2 litres of water

METHOD

1. Break luohan guo into small pieces.

2. Rinse xia gu cao thoroughly.

3. Rinse dried chrysanthemum flowers, gan cao, jin yin hua and sang ye thoroughly.

4. Place all the ingredients and water in a pot. Bring to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes.

5. Allow tea to steep and cool before serving.

Serves four