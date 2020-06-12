Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Improvise with bread pizza

Instead of tossing stale bread into the bin, turn it into a tasty snack or simple meal of bread pizza.

Bread pizza is great for lunch on a work-from-home day or a lazy weekend brunch.

The prep work is so easy, you can turn it into a fun family bonding exercise with the kids.

It is also a good way to use up odds and ends from your fridge. Use ham, sausage or leftover chicken as toppings, or whatever you have.

While pizza sauce is ideal as a base for ham and cheese, you can make do with ketchup. Add fresh tomato for more tangy sweetness.

I made my bread pizza using round French loaf from a neighbourhood bakery. It tasted good even after four days of refrigeration. While the texture of French loaf - with its crusty exterior and light airy interior - is excellent for making bread pizza, you can use any bread you have.

Toasting the bread gives it a new lease of life. If you don't have an oven, use an oven toaster.

HAM AND CHEESE BREAD PIZZA

INGREDIENTS

1 tsp extra virgin olive oil (for greasing baking tray)

1 round French loaf (120g)

80g pizza sauce

80g shredded cheese

50g ham, sliced

50g sausage, sliced

15g white button mushroom, sliced

3 baby tomatoes (12g), sliced

4 black olives (17g), sliced

METHOD

1. Preheat oven to 220g deg C.

2. Grease the baking tray with the extra virgin olive oil.

3. Halve the French loaf laterally and place each piece, interior side up, on the baking tray.

4. Spread two tablespoons of pizza sauce on each piece of bread.

5. Add 20g of shredded cheese on each piece of bread.

6. Add the sliced ham, sausage, mushroom and baby tomato.

7. Add the remaining cheese and top with black olives.

8. Bake at 220 deg C for 10 minutes.

9. Serve hot.

Serves two

ROAST CHICKEN BREAD PIZZA

INGREDIENTS

1 roasted chicken leg (200g)

1 round French loaf (120g)

60g shredded cheese

15g white button mushroom, sliced

4 Tbs Japanese mayonnaise

1 packet bonito flakes (2.5g)

METHOD

1. Preheat oven to 240 deg C.

2. Remove and discard the skin of the chicken leg.

3. Debone the leg and shred the meat.

4. Halve the French loaf length-wise and place each piece, interior side up, on the baking tray.

5. For each piece of bread, place 15g of cheese as the base layer.

6. Place the shredded chicken meat on the bread.

7. On each piece of bread, add 1 Tbs of Japanese mayonnaise over the chicken meat.

8. Add the remaining cheese and mushroom slices.

9.Bake at 220 deg C for 10 minutes.

10. After removing the bread from the oven, add 1 Tbs of Japanese mayonnaise to each piece of bread and top with bonito flakes. 11. Serve hot.

Serves two