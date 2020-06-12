5 things to do today: Attend Digital Shilin Singapore festival, listen to heartwarming stories on UFM100.3 and more

1 LISTEN: Heartwarming stories on UFM100.3

SPH Radio's Mandarin station UFM100.3's evening drive time show, Sing-a-long With Xinying And Weilong (Xia Ban Sing-a-long), recently introduced a new segment called Rooting For U (Yi Qi Jia You).

During the segment, which airs at 5pm from Mondays to Fridays, presenters will speak to people from all walks of life who will share heartwarming and positive stories.

For example, on May 29, presenters Yanwei Xiao Er, Lee Xinying, and Low Weilong chatted with Taiwan-born television host Lee Teng.

When asked how he felt when he learnt that his Taiwanese fiancee, Gina Lin, was pregnant, Lee said: "At first, I was worried and nervous. Then it became excitement and anticipation. To see a foetus develop and grow, it is so magical."

After the show, videos from the segment are uploaded onto UFM100.3's Facebook page.

Info: str.sg/JPbL

2 ATTEND: Digital Shilin Singapore festival

If you were at last year's Shilin Singapore event - inspired by the famous night market in Taipei - you may remember its four zones where visitors can dine, shop, play games and watch performances.

This year, the festival returns as Digital Shilin Singapore and runs over two weekends - today to Sunday, and June 19 to 21.

The event has four online zones - Eat, Shop, Play and Fun.

Write in We would also like to hear from you, our readers, on how you are coping and keeping busy while at home. Please send us videos, pictures, stories, poems or other contributions at stlife@sph.com.sg or on ST's Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will curate and showcase some of these, including at str.sg/stayhomeST

You can order dishes such as mala chicken sandwiches from Egg Stop or braised pork rice from D'Bun, and have them delivered.

For shopping, you can browse through online marketplace Shopee, which will feature home-grown retail brands.

At the Play zone, you can compete in games such as Stack-A-Mo, and at the Fun zone, enjoy music sets by acts such as Singapore pop duo The Freshman.

Info: www.shilin.sg

3 READ: Apeirogon: A Novel

This seventh novel by Irish writer Colum McCann is named for a shape with an infinite number of sides.

The story is rooted in the real-life friendship between two men who are united by loss and centres on themes such as friendship, love, loss and belonging.

In her review, Straits Times arts correspondent Olivia Ho wrote: "The novel's strengths lie in the intricacy of its collage and the way it finds space for singular grief."

Info: bit.ly/3cYK1vP

4 WATCH: Homecoming

Psychological thriller series Homecoming has kept viewers at the edge of their seats.

Its second season features a new mysterious story: A woman, played by American singer-actress Janelle Monae, wakes up on a rowboat with no idea who she is or how she got there.

Expect plenty of twists and turns as she searches for her identity.

The show is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Info: bit.ly/3dRneTT

5 REMEMBER: SEA Games opening ceremony in Singapore

From June 12 to 20, 1993, the 17th edition of the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games was held in Singapore.

On this day that year, then-President Wee Kim Wee declared the opening of the games in front of a 45,000-strong crowd at the National Stadium.

The opening ceremony featured fireworks, musical performances and a torch relay that culminated in the lighting of the cauldron by Singapore bowler Grace Young.

Info: bit.ly/3dRtWZP

With input from the SPH Information Resource Centre