ST Podcast: Stars & social media stupidity - the Ian Fang-Carrie Wong and Tosh Zhang sagas

Synopsis: A podcast by The Straits Times that examines all the ins and outs of pop culture, be it Asian entertainment or Hollywood.

The past few weeks have been tumultuous in local entertainment - with the leaks of private and explicit chats between Mediacorp stars Ian Fang and Carrie Wong and the brief tenure of Tosh Zhang as Pink Dot ambassador, who stepped down after his previous homophobic tweets surfaced.

Both of these scandals played out on social media - but who played the game the best? Who played it the worst? And at the end of the day - who was the biggest winner? (You'll never guess!)

Join the Pop Vultures as they discuss how celebrities navigate social media, using the Ian Fang-Carrie Wong and the Tosh Zhang sagas, as case studies.

Here's what they cover:

1. A brief recap of the Ian Fang-Carrie Wong drama and the Tosh Zhang debacle.

2. Celebrities and their right to privacy.

3. The nature of social media and its immediacy getting the best of stars - how Boris Lin's replies made everyone look worse.

4. The permanence of social media and what Tosh Zhang did wrong and how it reverberated throughout the LGBTQ community.

5. How Rebecca Lim and Lawrence Wong played the social media game.

6. Final thoughts on the public perception of these stars and their future going forward.

7. The Pop Vultures Awards: Who was the MVP? Who won big? Who lost big?

