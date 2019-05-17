Ian Fang-Carrie Wong text scandal: Police reports made amid rumours of fresh leaks

SINGAPORE - Mediacorp stars Ian Fang and Carrie Wong have made police reports after private chats between the two were leaked to the public.

Ms Ivy Low, head of The Celebrity Agency (TCA) - Mediacorp's artist management arm - added in a statement on Friday (May 17) that they have also sought legal advice.

"TCA continues to provide advice, counsel and support for all parties. As the matter is now with the police, TCA and the artists will not be commenting further."

It is not known who leaked the chats between the two on Instagram - the exchanges included coarse language that suggested they had a physical relationship.

The stars are said to be going out with other people. Fang, 29, has been linked to his Mediacorp colleague Rebecca Lim, 32. Wong is reportedly dating Taiwanese model Boris Lin.

Both Fang and Wong have apologised for the content of their chats and explained that the messages were sent in jest. They maintain that they are not in a relationship.

News of the stars approaching the police comes amid rumours that a fresh batch of chats from Wong's phone, this time on messaging app WhatsApp, has been leaked.

In it, the 25-year-old actress reportedly confides in a friend about her relationship woes.

Mediacorp has not commented on the veracity of these chats.