Shilin Night Market-inspired pop-up at Singapore Turf Club in April

SINGAPORE - A pop-up market inspired by the famous Shilin Night Market in Taiwan makes its debut in Singapore in April.

Called Shilin Ye Shi, it will be held over two weekends - April 19 to 21, 26 to 28 - from 3 to 11pm at The Grounds @ Kranji at the Singapore Turf Club.

It is organised by events management company Invade, which was behind Artbox Singapore and runs co-working space Mox.

While no vendors have been announced yet, there will be a mix of food and retail stalls run by Taiwanese and local entrepreneurs. Famous food items at the market in Taipei include fried chicken fillet, stinky tofu and tian bu la (Taiwanese "tempura").

Besides food, there will also be arcade games as well as movie screenings.

Booth rentals - for retail, and food and beverage - start at $315 for one weekend.

For more information and event updates, go to www.facebook.com/events/2281067658779536/