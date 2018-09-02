Explore Malaysia's streets for good eats

The best of Malaysian food is more likely to be found at zinc sheet-roofed roadside stalls than in a swanky restaurant festooned with chandeliers.

Whether it is nasi lemak, char kway teow or sup kambing, foodies are willing to travel miles and sweat it out at a plastic table by an open drain for their favourite local grub. Even late-night revellers dressed to their nines have no qualms about slumming it in pursuit of the fiery "wok-hei" aroma or the crisp-yet-fluffy roti canai.

As with street food elsewhere, prices are reasonable and customers are assured that they are paying for the food and definitely not the decor.

While Singapore and Malaysia share the same multicultural mix of Malay, Chinese and Indian communities, and hence similar foods, some of these mouth-watering dishes are prepared in different styles and with different ingredients.

"Malaysian hawker dishes usually have a much more intense flavour compared with Singapore's. It's not a question of who has better food, it's more on regional differences in taste," said 32-year-old civil servant Rephael Hung Heng Hong.

Examples include the fried noodle dish char kway teow and bak kut teh, a pork rib soup.

In both countries, char kway teow is stir-fried with fish cake, cockles, prawns and bean sprouts. The Singapore version, however, has more lashings of dark soya sauce and features a mix of flat rice and egg noodles.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's bak kut teh is also visibly different, with a darker soup that has a strong herbal taste.

"If you prefer (your dish to be) sweeter, then (you can go to) Singapore. But if you prefer a strong herbal or prawny taste, then you should try Malaysia's," Mr Hung, a self-confessed gourmand, added.

In Malaysia, hawker stalls are not confined to coffee shops or indoor centres. Indeed, Malaysians will tell you that their best and most famous hawker food destinations are right out on the street.

For the dozens of patrons who braved the heat at Petaling Jaya's SS2 Wai Sek Kai (Glutton Street) last Wednesday afternoon, perspiring and eating amid traffic fumes from passing cars were the least of their concerns.

Mr Andy Lye, proud proprietor of a Cantonese duck rice stall, said he prepares about 250 servings a day and would usually sell out by 10pm. Each serving of rice, roast duck and cucumber slices is priced at RM8 (S$2.65).

"Our family started this business - De' Champion Ducks - 32 years ago after my grandfather migrated to Melaka from Guangzhou, China. Our ducks are marinated with 13 herbs, charcoal-roasted for two hours and served with a portion of rice, as well as barbecued pork, if you like," said the 36-year-old hawker, who has taken over the family business.

"You don't see a lot of sellers using charcoal to cook these days anymore - this is what makes our dish special and authentic."

Glutton Street also has a pork-free section catering to the Muslim-majority population.

Mr Abdul Rani Bakar, 52, sells nasi lemak, and Muslim and non-Muslim customers alike flock to his stall especially for the ayam goreng berempah (fried spiced chicken).

"Malaysia's hawker food culture is very rich and you can find good eats - halal or non-halal - practically anywhere," said a customer who identified himself as William, as he savoured a bowl of claypot salted pork congee at his favourite stall.

"The owner, Mr Yap, is not stingy with the ingredients used. His claypot porridge may look common if compared with the same dish in other countries, but his version is very fragrant and tasty as he uses a lot of ginger and marinades," he said.