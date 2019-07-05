Dinner at celebrity chef restaurant for ST subscribers

Ten subscribers of The Straits Times (ST) and their guests were treated to an exclusive Italian dinner at celebrity chef restaurant Fratelli Trattoria on Wednesday.

They were winners of a five-course dinner for two worth $376++, as part of a contest held under the ST+ News With Benefits programme, which rewards subscribers. The contest was held in partnership with Resorts World Sentosa (RWS).

Hosted by ST senior food correspondent Wong Ah Yoke, the dinner was a curated menu of the new a la carte dishes from the restaurant's summer menu.

It was conceptualised by Italian celebrity chef brothers Enrico and Roberto Cerea, who own the RWS restaurant and the three-Michelin-starred restaurant Da Vittorio in Lombardy, Italy. The menu debuted at Da Vittorio in April.

Wednesday's menu included highlights such as a red prawn risottto with capers, cured cod fish mousse "Baccala" served with cornmeal polenta and pan-seared foie gras with sous-vide apples and citrus sauce.

It was chef Roberto's intent to highlight summer ingredients that are currently in bloom in Italy, such as parsnip and capers. He was in town for the launch of the new menu and personally served petit four pastry rolls for diners at the end of the night.

Civil servant Edward Leong, 66, particularly enjoyed the foie gras and said it was well-cooked. He has been subscribing to ST since the 1970s.

Another subscriber, Mr Damien Koh, praised the presentation of most of the dishes. The 50-year-old, who works at HSBC, was at the dinner with his wife - both have been subscribers for more than 10 years.

"The way the cod fish was prepared was eye-opening - it was my first time seeing it as a mousse," he said of the creamy dish.

"It was a nice touch to meet the chef after," he added.

Fratelli Trattoria is open for dinner from 6 to 10pm. For reservations, call 6577-6555 or e-mail fratelli@rwsentosa.com.