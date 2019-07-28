$54 deals for National Day at RWS

To celebrate Singapore's 54th birthday, Resorts World Sentosa is offering $54 deals at eight of its restaurants for the whole month of August.

These are not only great value deals, but some of the restaurants have also come up with new dishes for the promotion.

At Tangerine, the restaurant located in Espa amid lush greenery with its own herb garden, the four-course National Day menu features a crab theme to reflect Singaporeans' love of the crustacean.

Available for both lunch and dinner at $54 for the set, these Thai-inspired dishes feature the ingredient in new ways.

They include a delicious starter of salted egg crab with Thai coconut milk and red miso, an original take on a traditional appetiser called khao tang na tang. Like the original dish, the dip is eaten on rice crackers, but the flavour is more complex with the addition of salted egg and a mild Japanese miso.

Another starter is the classic pomelo salad, which comes with aromatic bits of shallot, coconut flakes and tamarind. But the chef tops the dish with crisp bits of deep-fried crab meat that give it an added layer of texture and a touch of toasted chilli sauce for some kick.

The main course features a piece of beautifully seared barramundi on some rice noodles sitting in aromatic crab curry.

Dessert is the only item without crab, but it is easy to fall in love with the panna cotta that tastes of the iced Thai tea I enjoy so much in Bangkok.

If that is not enough crab for you, check out Sessions, which is selling its chilli crab, black pepper crab, salted egg yolk and spring onion and ginger crab at $54 each. They normally go for $60 to $64 each.

Over at Forest, celebrity chef Sam Leong celebrates the nation's birthday with recipes from his 76-year-old mother.

The five-course menu features dishes such as Mama Leong's kampung chicken served with the best chicken rice balls I have eaten. They are delicious on their own, but you should also try her chilli sauce, where the ingredients are fermented before they are blended for a more rounded flavour.

Other dishes in the set include steamed marble goby with preserved vegetables and shredded ginger, and a soup of the day.

Feng Shui Inn has come up with a deluxe version of its classic stir-fried vermicelli in Singapore style by topping it with a whole braised Boston lobster. It is enough to be shared as a family meal.

Other deals include a three-course lunch at Teppan by Chef Yonemura, comprising an appetiser trio followed by a teppan-seared Iberico pork "pluma" steak (110g) and dessert.

For more Japanese options, Syun offers an eight-piece premium sushi set as well as a wagyu sukiyaki jyu set featuring beef from Kagoshima. Both sets are available only for lunch and come with miso soup, chawanmushi and salad.

The resort's Western restaurants have come up with special deals too.

Osia Steak & Seafood Grill offers a three-course lunch with dishes such as foie gras with orange chutney and cream, and pan-fried fjord trout with mud crab celeriac mayonnaise and crab cream.

Fratelli Pizzeria has a special dish of paccheri pasta with mixed seafood. The tube-shaped pasta is cooked in a tomato sauce with crab, baby squid, prawns, Sicilian mussels, white clams and scallops, and drizzled with basil cream. The serving is enough for two persons.

