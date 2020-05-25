Singer Rainie Yang posts photos taken with Jolin Tsai and Will Pan, as some comment on Show Lo's absence

They are some of the biggest names in Taiwan's showbiz scene and fans got excited when Rainie Yang posted photos of dinner with fellow singers Jolin Tsai and Will Pan.

"Having dinner with my elder brother and elder sister. Thanks to Handsome Pan for the treat," Yang, 35, wrote on social media on Sunday (May 24) along with photos with Tsai and Pan, who are both 39.

Some fans remarked that the photos evoked memories of the stars' younger days, such as when Tsai wowed fans with songs such as Magic (2003), 36 Tricks Of Love (2004) and Dancing Diva (2006).

Meanwhile, Pan shot to prominence with songs such as Gecko Stroll (2002) and Wu Ha (2004); Yang with songs such as Ambiguous (2005) and Magic Door (2007).

However, some fans noted that Taiwanese singer-host Show Lo was not seen in the pictures with the trio, in contrast with a photo that Pan took with Lo, Tsai and Yang in 2015.

Lo has not been seen in public since his former girlfriend, Chinese Internet celebrity Grace Chow, accused him of cheating on her late last month.

Last Saturday, many reporters staked out his home in Taipei, hoping that he would appear in public at the end of the 14-day stay-home period after his return from China. Last Wednesday (May 20), Lo posted a 7,000-word post online, detailing his relationship with Chow and apologising to her once more.

