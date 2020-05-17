Show Lo scandal: Alleged third party Linda Chien said to be engaged since last year

Does Taiwanese pop star Show Lo know that he may also be the third party in his relationship with television host Linda Chien?

Lo's ex-girlfriend Grace Chow, 31, wrote an explosive post on Weibo in April, announcing that she had broken up with Lo, 40, for some time.

The Chinese Internet celebrity went on to accuse the singer-host of cheating on her, having sexual relationships with other women and hosting sex parties.

The third party who came between the couple - Linda Chien, 36, one of Lo's co-hosts on long-running variety programme 100% Entertainment - later apologised to Chow on social media.

According to Taiwan's Apple Daily, Chien has been engaged to a doctor since last year, with the engagement reportedly held in the United States. It is unknown if the latest scandal has affected the engagement.

Apple Daily said that she was introduced to her fiance by her good friend, television host Momo Chu, in Shanghai.

Chu, 38, is married to Shanghai businessman Li Shenyan. She and Chien catch up when they are in each other's neck of the woods.

However, according to ETtoday, Chien's boyfriend is a Shanghai businessman, introduced to her by Chu.

Two sources told the Taiwanese news portal that Chien has flown to Shanghai several times to meet him, and they have also discussed plans for marriage.

When approached by the media, Chu said - through her manager - it was inappropriate for her to comment on Chien's personal affairs.

Meanwhile, Lo has been self-isolating at his home in Taiwan since he returned from China on May 8. His agency said he has no plans for now to hold a press conference to explain the scandal.