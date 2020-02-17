Phua Chu Kang talks personal hygiene

Contractor Phua Chu Kang has been roped in again to help build Singaporeans' ability to fight a health ailment.

Back in 2003, the iconic television character in yellow boots and permed hair, played by Gurmit Singh, appeared in a video where he did a rap on how to take precautions against the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) outbreak and become a Sar-vivor.

Now, Phua is dishing out advice to tackle the coronavirus.

In a Gov.sg video on Facebook that has already drawn more than 160,000 views since it was released last Saturday, Phua starts off by saying he is not back to crack jokes since Covid-19 is "no laughing matter".

His face turns serious as he gives his familiar "don't play play" remark.

He shouts at someone in the video who is digging his nose, asking him: "Hey, dig for what, dig for gold is it?"

Reminding people not to touch their faces, but take their temperature twice a day, he observes wryly: "If someone says you're hot, it is not a good thing."

He adds that people must be socially responsible too, asking them not to shake hands but say a simple hello instead.

Throwing in another of his landmark phrases - "use your brain, okay, use your brain", he calls on people to "share love, not virus" in doing their part to rein in the outbreak.

Joining Phua in the fight is another iconic TV character, auntie Liang Ximei, who is portrayed by Jack Neo. Liang appears in a video where she sings, with the lyrics paying tribute to healthcare workers, as well as Immigration and Customs staff, and reminding people not to spread rumours.

The video, which was released on Facebook on Feb 13, has garnered more than 600,000 views.