JJ Lin to hold online fan meet with celeb friends including Tanya Chua and David Tao

SINGAPORE - Home-grown Mandopop star JJ Lin will be holding a live online fan meet tonight (March 27) with his celebrity friends, fellow Singaporean crooner Tanya Chua, Taiwanese singer David Tao and Taiwanese host Mickey Huang.

The event, which will coincide with Lin's birthday today, is held in place of the Shanghai stop of his concert tour Sanctuary Wonderland, which was earlier postponed due to the coronavirus situation.

The 39-year-old hopes the fan meet, which will be livestreamed on platforms such as his public YouTube and Facebook pages at 7.30pm, can spread some cheer in a time of crisis.

This will not be the first time he is livestreaming his birthday celebration. For his 38th birthday last year, he advocated for a Meat-Free Day on March 27, to encourage his fans and friends to adopt more environmentally sustainable eating habits.

This year, Lin will be asking his A-list guests to make wishes with him and use music to spread love and hope to viewers.