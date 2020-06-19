It's 100% right to get people to wear masks in public in California, says Arnold Schwarzenegger

LOS ANGELES - Arnold Schwarzenegger has thrown his support behind the California's mandatory face-mask order, adding that anyone who criticizes the policy is an "absolute moron".

On Thursday (June 18), the action movie star retweeted California governor Gavin Newson's state order, which made it compulsory for citizens in the state to wear face masks in public places.

"This is 100% the right move. This will help us beat this terrible virus. The science is unanimous - if we all wear masks, we slow down the spread and can reopen safely," wrote the 72-year-old actor, who was governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

Newsom's order has added fuel to a national debate over face masks in the United States. Some believe that the masks will help curb the spread of the virus, while others are opposed to it, believing it to be an infringement on personal freedom.

Schwarzenegger, however, was all for wearing face masks in public and said this was "not a political issue".

"Anyone making it a political issue is an absolute moron who can't read," he wrote.

Schwarzenegger has been vocal about the need to take safety precautions since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an Instagram post on March 16, he advised Americans to stay at home and stay safe.

"Stay at home. Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons. We will get through this together," he wrote.

He also donated US$1 million to a Frontline Responders campaign on March 23, towards the provision of personal protective equipment and critical supplies for medical professionals battling Covid-19.