Hong Kong-based model Lynn Hung disinfects her daughters and husband copiously on an outing

When it comes to the coronavirus, it is better to be safe than sorry for model and mother-of-two Lynn Hung.

The Hong Kong-based fashion model was spotted disinfecting and sterilising herself and her family members during an outing on Thursday (March 5) by Hong Kong media. They were also seen wearing surgical masks.

Some of the 39-year-old's disinfecting measures included sterilising her hands with disinfectant multiple times and even helping to disinfect her husband, businessman Ken Kwok, by spraying disinfectant on his hands. Photographs also showed her rubbing her hands together with disinfectant to ensure that every corner is covered.

After Hung's outing to an unidentified park, she also removed her two daughters' shoes and disinfected them before stepping into her car.

Hung's mother and two helpers were also spotted at the outing, all of them donning surgical masks.

Her actions generated differing reactions from netizens. Said a netizen from Shandong, China, on Chinese entertainment website ent.123.com: "It is good to disinfect yourself." Another Jiangsu netizen on the website said: "If she's so nervous, just stay home!"

Hung, who formerly dated Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok, started her modelling career in Shanghai, China, when she became the second runner-up in the China National Model Competition in 1999. She later branched out into acting and made her debut on the silver screen in Chinese martial arts film Ip Man in 2008.

She and Ken Kwok tied the knot in December 2016 and they have twin daughters Kaylor and Lyvia, who are almost two years old.