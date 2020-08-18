Hollywood couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively show off masks decorated by their daughters

LOS ANGELES - Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are fighting the coronavirus, one hand-made mask at a time. Hollywood actress Lively took to Instagram Stories to show off her daughters' handiwork on Sunday (Aug 16).

She shared a photograph showing her and husband, Reynolds, donning face masks decorated by their young daughters.

The couple, who rarely share personal photos on social media, were leaning their heads against each other, eyes open comically wide.

Lively, 32, wrote: "We won't embarrass them at all in middle school."

She shared that her daughters had decorated the masks with a kit by The Craft Studio NYC.

She had rave reviews for the kit, writing: "This is not an ad. These kits are awesome. Also love that @craftstudionyc is owned by a mama."

Married since 2012, Lively and Deadpool star Reynolds have three daughters: James, Inez and Betty. Betty was recently the subject of a song on Taylor Swift's surprise eight studio album, Folklore.

