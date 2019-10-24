Blake Lively, Salma Hayek troll Ryan Reynolds on his birthday

Blake Lively posted on her Instagram a photo of her picking her husband Ryan Reynolds' nose with the caption, "I picked a good one. Happy birthday @vancityreynolds".
Published
51 min ago
Hollywood celebrity couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are known for trolling each other on social media. So it was no surprise that Lively, who has just given birth to their third child over the summer, would troll her husband when he celebrated his 43rd birthday on Wednesday (Oct 23).

She posted on her Instagram a photo of her resting her head on Reynolds' shoulder with her eyes closed and picking the Deadpool (2016 and 2018) actor's nose with the caption, "I picked a good one. Happy birthday @vancityreynolds".

Lively, known for her roles in movies such as The Shallows (2016) and A Simple Favour (2018), was getting back at Reynolds for trolling her on his Instagram when she celebrated her 32nd birthday in late August.

On that day, the actor, who recently starred in Pokemon Detective Pikachu, took to Instagram with a post and simple caption, "Happy Birthday, @blakelively". However, he accompanied the post with 10 unflattering photos of her - with her eyes either closed, her head turned to one side or her features blurry.

Lively was not the only celebrity to troll Reynolds on his birthday. Actress Salma Hayek, his co-star in The Hitman's Bodyguard (2017), posted several photos on her Instagram Story of him and another co-star Samuel L. Jackson, but with Reynolds almost cropped out of the photos.

The Frida (2002) actress also posted on Instagram a photo of herself and Reynolds with a bottle of his Aviation Gin, as she reminded him that he was supposed to send her the gin for her 53rd birthday almost two months ago. He replied that he would fill her swimming pool with the gin.

Yes, Ryan, I am using your birthday to post this picture where I don’t look so bad, while you look all beat up, and also I’d like to take this opportunity to remind you that you were gonna send me some Aviation gin for MY birthday AND THAT WAS ALMOST TWO MONTHS AGO... If you want to see more picture of yourself, please look at my stories... oh and Happy Birthday by the way. Sí, Ryan, estoy usando tu cumpleaños para publicar esta foto en la que no me veo tan mal, mientras tu te ves golpeadisimo, y también quiero aprovechar esta oportunidad para recordarte que me ibas a mandar unas botellas de tu ginebra “Aviation” para mi cumpleaños y que fue hace casi dos meses! Si quieres ver más fotos tuyas checa mis historias. Ah y por cierto, feliz cumpleaños. @vancityreynolds #aviationgin @aviationgin 📸 @samanthalopezs
