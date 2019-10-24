Blake Lively, Salma Hayek troll Ryan Reynolds on his birthday

Hollywood celebrity couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are known for trolling each other on social media. So it was no surprise that Lively, who has just given birth to their third child over the summer, would troll her husband when he celebrated his 43rd birthday on Wednesday (Oct 23).

She posted on her Instagram a photo of her resting her head on Reynolds' shoulder with her eyes closed and picking the Deadpool (2016 and 2018) actor's nose with the caption, "I picked a good one. Happy birthday @vancityreynolds".

Lively, known for her roles in movies such as The Shallows (2016) and A Simple Favour (2018), was getting back at Reynolds for trolling her on his Instagram when she celebrated her 32nd birthday in late August.

On that day, the actor, who recently starred in Pokemon Detective Pikachu, took to Instagram with a post and simple caption, "Happy Birthday, @blakelively". However, he accompanied the post with 10 unflattering photos of her - with her eyes either closed, her head turned to one side or her features blurry.

Lively was not the only celebrity to troll Reynolds on his birthday. Actress Salma Hayek, his co-star in The Hitman's Bodyguard (2017), posted several photos on her Instagram Story of him and another co-star Samuel L. Jackson, but with Reynolds almost cropped out of the photos.

The Frida (2002) actress also posted on Instagram a photo of herself and Reynolds with a bottle of his Aviation Gin, as she reminded him that he was supposed to send her the gin for her 53rd birthday almost two months ago. He replied that he would fill her swimming pool with the gin.