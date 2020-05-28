Blake Lively plays along after photoshopped image of husband Ryan Reynolds posted online

As a celebrity in a digital age filled with photoshopped images and memes, one can either let them get to you or have a laugh.

Actress Blake Lively, 32, chose to do the latter. Though in this case, it involved her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds.

On Tuesday (May 26), Instagram "digital satire art" account @ronaldmcdonkey posted a photoshopped image of Reynolds, 43, reported Harper's Bazaar magazine.

With his head photoshopped in, the image shows the actor reclining on a grocery store conveyor belt. Donning an American flag-print Speedo and a bright T-shirt with the word "fun" on it, he seems to be exhibiting national pride.

Lively, known for her online banter with her husband, jokingly commented: "Please stop stealing my personal photos." She followed up with another comment comprising a string of smiling emojis.

Netizens have had a good laugh over Lively's quip, with one commenting"leaked!!!" Her comments have received more than 2,500 likes.