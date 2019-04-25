Fan Bingbing launches product for her beauty brand in latest high-profile move

Chinese actress Fan Bingbing's rehabilitation seems complete as she launched a water gel mask for her beauty brand Fan Beauty on Wednesday (April 24).

Fan is known to be a keen user of face masks, and a poster on Fan Beauty's official Weibo account describes her as the founder of the beauty brand.

There is also a video of Fan promoting the beauty product on the Weibo account, as she announced that sales will kick off in Hong Kong on Friday.

On Monday, the 37-year-old superstar appeared in public for the first time since her tax-evasion scandal broke in May 2018. She turned up on the red carpet of video-streaming company iQiyi's ninth anniversary gala in Beijing, donning an Alexander McQueen suit and carrying a Louis Vuitton handbag.

She disappeared from public view for several months in 2018 over a tax-evasion scandal before resurfacing on social media last October and apologising for her indiscretion. She was also ordered to pay more than 800 million yuan (S$162 million) in overdue taxes and fines.

Fan has been stepping up her social media presence since the turn of the year when she wished her fans "Happy New Year" on the eve of Chinese New Year in February.

She praised the movie The Crossing, directed by first-time director Bai Xue, on Weibo in March, and paid tribute to the Chinese firefighters who died while tackling a huge forest blaze in Sichuan in April.

She is slated to begin shooting for Hollywood movie 355, an all-female spy thriller which also stars Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Marion Cotillard and Lupita Nyong'o.