China fines actress Fan Bingbing for tax evasion: Xinhua

BEIJING - Chinese actress Fan Bingbing has been ordered to pay taxes and fines worth hundreds of millions of yuan over tax evasion, the country's taxation authorities said on Wednesday (Oct 3) after an investigation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since July, the 36-year-old actress, who has 63 million followers on the Twitter-like Weibo, vanished from public view - no more social media updates, no more paparazzi photos and no more public appearances.

Her disappearance came after veteran Chinese host Cui Yongyuan implied that Ms Fan had signed what are known as "yin and yang" contracts, by having two contracts on one project to avoid being taxed fully.

Although Ms Fan denied the accusations and Mr Cui eventually walked back his claims, China's State Administration of Taxation announced shortly after that it was looking into the claims of tax evasion involving celebrities.