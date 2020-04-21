Batman delay shows coronavirus is even upending 2021 movie schedule

LOS ANGELES (BLOOMBERG) - The coronavirus pandemic that has shuttered cinemas around the world and forced movie studios to delay releasing new films is disrupting the 2021 movie schedule now, too.

The newest Batman movie will be released in October 2021, four months later than planned, AT&T's Warner Bros said on Monday (April 20).

The studio also delayed a movie about American musician Elvis Presley scheduled to come out late next year and a picture about King Richard that was slated for November 2020.

Studios try to stay out of one another's way by staggering their blockbuster releases. But with most of this year's major movies delayed, including the Marvel instalment Black Widow and the James Bond flick No Time To Die, their delicate scheduling has been thrown into disarray.

It is not clear when audiences will be able to return to theatres, but Cinemark Holdings, the third-largest American chain, expects to welcome back customers around July 1. The operators will likely need to limit ticket sales for months to maintain social distancing.