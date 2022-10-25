Video games could improve kids' brains, says new American study

WASHINGTON – Parents often worry about the harmful impacts of video games on their children, from mental health and social problems to missing out on exercise.

But a new large American study published in medical journal Jama Network Open on Monday indicates there may also be cognitive benefits associated with the popular pastime.

Lead author Bader Chaarani, an assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Vermont, was naturally drawn to the topic as a keen gamer himself with expertise in neuroimagery.

Prior research had focused on detrimental effects, linking gaming with depression and increased aggression.

However, these studies were limited by their relatively small number of participants, particularly those involving brain imaging, said Dr Charaani.

For the new research, he and his colleagues analysed data from the large and ongoing Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) Study, which is funded by the National Institutes of Health.

They looked at survey answers, cognitive test results and brain images from about 2,000 nine- and 10-year-olds, who were separated into two groups: those who never played video games, and those who played for three hours or more a day.

This threshold was chosen as it exceeds the American Academy of Pediatrics screen time guidelines of one or two hours of video games for older children.

Each group was assessed in two tasks.

The first involved seeing arrows pointing left or right, with the children asked to press left or right as fast as they could.

They were also told to not press anything if they saw a “stop” signal to measure how well they could control their impulses.

In the second task to test their working memory, they were shown people’s faces and then asked if a subsequent picture shown later on matched.

After using statistical methods to control for variables that could skew results, such as parental income, IQ and mental health symptoms, the team found that the video gamers performed consistently better on both tasks.