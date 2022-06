SINGAPORE - Sitting behind a microphone in her fluorescent pink room, Ms Denise Teo waves to hundreds of invisible viewers on her computer, all gathered virtually to watch her play a video game.

Here on interactive live-streaming platform Twitch, the 24-year-old is known by her alias Supercatkei. She acknowledges almost every one of the viewers - who appear only as their usernames and an influx of emoticons or messages in the chat box - and thanks repeat subscribers