Triple whammy: Nine-year-old boy in Singapore suffers Covid-19, myocarditis and stroke

SINGAPORE – At the start of 2024, nine-year-old Matt Aeron Semodio was looking forward to a new school year and counting down to the release of a new Godzilla movie.

But from Jan 4, normal life has been on hold for him, as he suffered through Covid-19, myocarditis – inflammation of the heart muscle – and a stroke that weakened his left side.

He was taken to the Children’s Emergency at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital in the evening of Jan 4, after complaining of extreme fatigue.

As the night progressed, he was admitted to intensive care. His heart failed and he had to be hooked up to a form of life support known as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), which temporarily does the job of the heart and lungs.

His parents, Mr Noel Semodio, 48, and Ms Desiree Reyes, 42, recall being told that the medical team worked for over an hour to resuscitate their son.

Ms Reyes says: “We were informed that he might not make it because of the long period of time that they had been trying to revive him. But we didn’t lose hope.”

Matt was on ECMO till Jan 16, and spent time in the high dependency unit and general ward of KKH before being discharged on Feb 8. He will need physiotherapy and occupational therapy to recover from the myocarditis and stroke he suffered.

He has also been readmitted to the hospital twice since that initial five-week stay.