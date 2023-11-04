In Quest Of: Glaciers, fantastic beasts and folksiness in Alaska

ANCHORAGE – When you scroll through lists of the top 20 or even 30 cities in the United States most visited by tourists, foreign or domestic, one place you never see is Anchorage.

This is no doubt because of its isolated location, but the upside is that the largest city in Alaska is therefore a grossly underrated gem that deserves to be on every traveller’s bucket list.

The reasons are many, but chief among them are outrageously beautiful glaciers, which you can explore on foot or by helicopter; encounters with fantastic beasts including adorable sled dogs and majestic musk oxen; and the excellent odds of spotting the aurora borealis, or northern lights, if you go at the right time of year.

And all this is highly accessible from Anchorage itself, which also serves as an introduction to the singular character of Alaska, whose residents are known for their rugged individualism, eccentricity and warmth.

I had, years ago, briefly stopped in Anchorage en route to Fairbanks – an Alaskan city just outside the Arctic Circle – on another spectacular dog-sledding, aurora-viewing trip via Alaska Railroad’s winter train service, another traveller’s dream.

But on my second, longer trip to Anchorage earlier in 2023, I was blown away by the sheer number of once-in-a-lifetime experiences on offer, which cater to families and adventure travellers alike.

I have hiked on and close to glaciers before, in Iceland and Antarctica, but the two that lie within striking distance of Anchorage trump them in ease of access and safety – and you will likely come away with better pictures too.

The best way to see the Knik Glacier, an ice field about an hour’s drive from Anchorage, is with Alaska Helicopter Tours (alaskahelicoptertours.com), whose excursions are nothing short of cinematic.

A 60-minute Knik Glacier tour, which includes 30 minutes of flight time, costs US$409 (S$558) for adults and US$359 for children aged two to 11.

In a tiny four- or six-seater aircraft, you take off for a thrill ride across surreal topography – close enough to the ground to see people on the glacial bed, but high enough to appreciate the icy blue-grey cliffs that tower over it.