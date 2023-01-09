Bucket List: Champagne on ice in Antarctica

ANTARCTICA – Stewed penguin and champagne: That, among other things, is what British explorer Robert Falcon Scott dined on during his fateful expedition to Antarctica in the 1910s.

Champagne was brought on early French voyages to the continent as well, and it was certainly on the menu for the heroic Irish adventurer Ernest Shackleton – whose Antarctic expeditions were famously ill-provisioned and unsuccessful, but who considered champagne and whisky essential for both “medicinal” and celebratory purposes.