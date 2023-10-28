In Quest Of: Austin, Texas, an American city on the ascendant

AUSTIN, Texas – All the cool kids are moving to Austin.

That is what it feels like, at any rate, looking at all the tech and Tinseltown talent that has decamped here from San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York City in the last few years.

Drawn by more favourable taxes, regulations and living costs, electric vehicle-maker Tesla moved its headquarters here in 2021. Founder Elon Musk also relocated, predicting Austin was “going to be the biggest boom town America has seen in 50 years”.

Oracle and Hewlett Packard have done the same, while Google, Apple, SpaceX and Meta have made the city a corporate hub.

But it is not just the tech bros. A similar exodus from Hollywood began during the Covid-19 pandemic, when stars such as Emma Stone, Zachary Levi, Adrian Grenier and James Van Der Beek left the bright lights of Los Angeles to join veteran Austinites like Matthew McConaughey and Sandra Bullock.

Then there is Joe Rogan, the uber-influential podcaster and comic who earlier in 2023 unveiled his Comedy Mothership, the hottest ticket in town and one of the country’s top spots for unfiltered stand-up and cultural critique.

To be fair, Austin’s reputation for being cool and edgy goes back decades.

But, as McConaughey put it in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter two years ago, many long-time residents like him were “just waiting for the secret to get out”.

“We don’t have a landmark like Niagara Falls or Disney World or the Eiffel Tower,” he adds. “They’re all coming for the vibe.”

But what exactly is that vibe?

Maybe it has something to do with the world-class barbecue joints, of which the city has an unreasonable number.