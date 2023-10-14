In Quest Of: K-beauty holiday in Gangnam

There was so much I could do and try. Though I did not book extensive treatments to revamp my appearance, I was impressed by the simple things I could do that made a difference.

These included a haircut and colour by a head stylist, two Korean facials and all sorts of facial products.

After I was done, my Airbnb host joked: “Are you sure you are not Korean?”

Starting my K-beauty quest

Searching for clinics before my 14-day trip was not difficult.

Anyone who Googles “Seoul facial clinic” would see countless websites and blogs with lots of recommendations.

Sussing out which was the “best” was the tough part. After all, coming home with a botched job would be horrifying.

South Korea has its own search engine, Naver, and map applications for mobile phones – Naver Map and Kakao Maps – where locals post their reviews in Korean.

When I was researching, I cross-referenced Google Maps, Naver Map and Kakao Maps. I looked at the majority of the reviews, reading through both one- and five-star ratings.

The bottom line was that any review was important, whether good or bad.

Tip: Creating a Naver account, a Kakao account or both will be helpful in bookmarking locations while researching.

The difference in reviews between Naver and Kakao can be quite drastic. Read blogs and reviews from the locals for a more accurate assessment, and translate the reviews through a third-party app if needed.

Overcoming language barriers

Going to a foreign country for a medical procedure has to be an informed decision.

Language is always the first hurdle to cross, and that was the most important factor in my choice of clinics.

My friend and I visited clinics with English-speaking staff.

Navigating Korean apps can be daunting. An app’s language can be toggled to English, but only to a limited degree.

For example, only navigation options are shown in English. You will still have to type the clinics’ names in Korean.

Alternatively, I would take a screenshot of the page and run the image through Papago, a helpful Naver-based translation tool similar to Google Translate. Since it is a Korean app, the translations are more accurate than Google’s.

Chrome’s Google Translate extension is also helpful for a quick overview of what a website is about.

Choice of beauty purveyors in Gangnam

Trendy Gangnam is the go-to location for K-beauty treatments. The K-drama series My ID Is Gangnam Beauty (2018) even highlights the district famous for plastic surgery.

But today, it is not just plastic surgeons who populate the area. You will also find dermatologists, ophthalmologists and other specialist clinics within walking distance of Sinnohyeon train station, which serves two lines: line 9 and the Shinbudang line.

1. Muse Gangnam

Address: 2nd to 5th floors, Daeyeon Building, 809-12 Yeoksam 1-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul

Info: str.sg/ipoz