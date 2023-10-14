In Quest Of: K-beauty holiday in Gangnam

SEOUL – The South Korean beauty industry is a powerhouse. Beauty companies are innovative, while K-pop idols are walking endorsements of the K-beauty wave.
But little did I know that the impeccable skin of South Korean faces and bodies was not achieved through the use of creams and serums from beauty brands such as Laneige or Sulwhasoo.
During a summer exchange at Korea University in Seoul in 2017, the professor told our media and popular culture class: “It is never about the products we all see and use. It is the dermatologist.”
South Koreans have a reputation for being obsessed with their appearance, and they seek treatments to attain the societal norm of good looks.
I thought: “Why not use this to my advantage? I will go on a K-beauty holiday.”
Besides, with the strong Singapore dollar, I enjoyed a favourable exchange rate of almost 1,000 Korean won to S$1 when I visited the country earlier in 2023.
There was so much I could do and try. Though I did not book extensive treatments to revamp my appearance, I was impressed by the simple things I could do that made a difference.
These included a haircut and colour by a head stylist, two Korean facials and all sorts of facial products.
After I was done, my Airbnb host joked: “Are you sure you are not Korean?”
Starting my K-beauty quest
Searching for clinics before my 14-day trip was not difficult.
Anyone who Googles “Seoul facial clinic” would see countless websites and blogs with lots of recommendations.
Sussing out which was the “best” was the tough part. After all, coming home with a botched job would be horrifying.
South Korea has its own search engine, Naver, and map applications for mobile phones – Naver Map and Kakao Maps – where locals post their reviews in Korean.
When I was researching, I cross-referenced Google Maps, Naver Map and Kakao Maps. I looked at the majority of the reviews, reading through both one- and five-star ratings.
The bottom line was that any review was important, whether good or bad.
Tip: Creating a Naver account, a Kakao account or both will be helpful in bookmarking locations while researching.
The difference in reviews between Naver and Kakao can be quite drastic. Read blogs and reviews from the locals for a more accurate assessment, and translate the reviews through a third-party app if needed.
Overcoming language barriers
Going to a foreign country for a medical procedure has to be an informed decision.
Language is always the first hurdle to cross, and that was the most important factor in my choice of clinics.
My friend and I visited clinics with English-speaking staff.
Navigating Korean apps can be daunting. An app’s language can be toggled to English, but only to a limited degree.
For example, only navigation options are shown in English. You will still have to type the clinics’ names in Korean.
Alternatively, I would take a screenshot of the page and run the image through Papago, a helpful Naver-based translation tool similar to Google Translate. Since it is a Korean app, the translations are more accurate than Google’s.
Chrome’s Google Translate extension is also helpful for a quick overview of what a website is about.
Choice of beauty purveyors in Gangnam
Trendy Gangnam is the go-to location for K-beauty treatments. The K-drama series My ID Is Gangnam Beauty (2018) even highlights the district famous for plastic surgery.
But today, it is not just plastic surgeons who populate the area. You will also find dermatologists, ophthalmologists and other specialist clinics within walking distance of Sinnohyeon train station, which serves two lines: line 9 and the Shinbudang line.
1. Muse Gangnam
Address: 2nd to 5th floors, Daeyeon Building, 809-12 Yeoksam 1-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul
Info: str.sg/ipoz
Muse was the clinic that popped up in the majority of videos when I searched TikTok using the hashtag #koreafacial.
After researching on both Naver and Kakao, I was persuaded to book with Muse for a few reasons.
Muse’s website has an English-language option, so I did not have to read a menu of treatments in wonky translations.
The clinic also offers in-person consultations in English.
Perhaps I had been scammed in the past or did not choose the right treatments, but the results from this Gangnam clinic were impressive.
I visited Muse twice, and my friend thrice, in 14 days. We were hooked.
This was my list of treatments.
During the first session, I had Fraxel laser for skin resurfacing, InMode lifting for skin tightening, PRDN injection to boost collagen and, to top it off, cyro ice mask to reduce swelling from all the treatments.
At the second, I had an Aqua peel for exfoliation, pico laser for skin brightening, Shurink Universe Lifting for skin lifting and, lastly, O2Derm Therapy to re-energise the skin cells.
The cost depended on the type of treatment, and whether the pricing was “normal” or advertised as “event”, which indicated a sale. I spent about $250 a visit.
Look out for “event” pricing – event means sale or offer in South Korea.
2. BGN Eye Clinic, Kyobo Tower
Where: 15th and 17th floors, Kyobo Tower, 465 Gangnam-daero, Seocho 4-dong Seocho-gu, Seoul Info: en.brighteyesclinic.com
My friend wanted to undergo a laser vision correction procedure to fix her myopia.
While chatting with the clinic, she was assured that there would be an English interpreter on hand at all times during her screening and surgery.
She was also recommended the triple Smile package upon a physical consultation in South Korea.
Triple Smile surgery is a laser vision correction procedure with an extra treatment that is said to help patients to have improved vision, maintain it and reduce complications.
At the clinic, we were greeted by a wall plastered with the names and faces of celebrities who had walked down the same hallway. Bright Eye has been patronised by the likes of K-pop girl group Apink’s Son Na-eun and also actors and actresses such as Yoo Seung-ho, Ha Seok-jin and Lee Da-hee.
The entire process took less than four hours. My friend went through a battery of eye screenings on various machines and it was clear that the clinic was efficient.
Following a consultation with a doctor, my friend was taken to the operating rooms on another floor. The procedure itself took just five minutes.
She walked out of the building with perfect eyesight, though she had blurry vision for a few hours because of the anaesthetic.
Triple Smile surgery costs $2,800 with medicated eye-drops and post-surgery consultation.
3. Juno Hair, Gangnam
Address: Multiple outlets, including one at 2nd floor, 442 Heungkuk Fire & Marine Insurance Building, Gangnam-gu, Yeoksam-dong, Seoul
Info: junohair.com/en/junohair/brand
I needed a fresh look. The last time I had a proper haircut was almost a year ago.
I researched several hair salons with English speakers on Google, and Juno Hair kept popping up.
When I typed Juno Hair into Naver Map, a list of outlets all over Seoul city came up.
I clicked on the pages of every Juno Hair salon to view the stylists on the roster and what they were good at. I also read the recommendations left by reviewers.
From C-curl to short bobs, you name it, Juno Hair does it.
The staff were the friendliest people I have met in a hair salon. One washed my hair, while two dried it. Then the first one came back with snacks and drinks while my hair was being cut and coloured. I felt like a princess.
I was whisked from one seat to another during my three hours there. The head stylist cut and coloured my hair while we communicated in basic English, till he realised that I could understand some Korean.
To end the session, they gave me a hair spa as a “service” treatment. This is a term for “free” or complimentary.
Treatment prices were stackable. At first, I wanted to dye and highlight my hair, which meant I had to pay one fee for hair colouring and another for highlighting. In Singapore, a combination of both services can be cheaper.
The session cost $75 for the haircut and $220 for colouring.
4. Olive Young
Address: Multiple outlets around Seoul
Info: global.oliveyoung.com
Health and beauty product store Olive Young’s annual event, the Olive Young Awards, celebrates the year’s top-selling products.
The awards are based on more than 100 million purchases made at the retailer over the course of the year.
Industry experts consider the awards a good indicator of the latest trends in K-beauty.
Skincare and make-up were two of the main categories in the 2022 Olive Young Awards, with sub-categories such as body care and hand care. There was also healthcare, where the top-rated health supplements were listed.
Armed with my research and TikTok recommendations, I trawled through multiple Olive Young outlets. From the best sunscreen to the top-ranked oil cleanser, I had to have them all.
Whenever I found the coveted items, I bought multiple boxes. Then I realised that is how things go out of stock.
Tip: Buying over 30,000 won worth of goods in Olive Young allows you to get an instant tax refund at the store.
First, do research on Singapore-based platforms – such as Shopee, Lazada, Watsons and Guardian – to see the brands and products that are already available locally. Do not waste precious baggage space on bottles of 500ml toner or 750ml shampoo that you can get at home.
Many Olive Young outlets package products differently. For example, there will be a 1+1 box of serum in one outlet and a 3+1 box in another. There might even be products specially packaged for “events” or sales in different stores. Visit a few before deciding on the best buys.
The items recognised by the Olive Young Awards are almost always out of stock, so grab them if you see them.
The bigger stores have the best variety, while smaller and more obscure stores tend to have products that are out of stock elsewhere.
I picked up Anua Heartleaf Toner 77% (500ml for $18), Aestura Atobarrier 365 Cream (80ml for $22), Isoi Bulgarian Rose Blemish Care Up Serum (20ml for $18), Torriden Dive In Mask (five pieces for $14) and Roundlab Birch Moisturizing Sunscreen SPF 50+, PA++++ (50ml for $13), among other items.
Difference in my appearance
While I maintain that I did not do anything major on my beauty quest during my fortnight-long trip, my colleagues noticed a difference in my appearance.
Was it my newly dyed and cut hair or my brightened skin after going for two Korean facials? Or was it a new-found confidence after experimenting with all the K-beauty products?
Maybe it was because I was mistaken for a Korean throughout the trip. Perhaps I became an “unnie” or “noona” (older sister in Korean) after blending in with the beauty-conscious crowd for two weeks, even if I was speaking very broken Korean.
I will be back in South Korea to explore more of its world of beauty.
- The writer is a branding and design executive at The Straits Times. She has been binge-watching Running Man, a K-variety show, since she was 14.