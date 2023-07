ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Three years after Covid-19 lockdowns shut down the world, travel both to and within the United States continues to rebound, and the travel industry is doing everything it can to woo back international visitors.

But as tourists return to the US, there are signs that international travel may look a little different post-pandemic, with the economic downturn pricing out travellers on a tight budget and the rest increasingly seeking more meaningful and curated experiences.